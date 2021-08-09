Manchester City will reportedly be without Phil Foden for a month as he is still recovering from a foot injury suffered at Euro 2020.

Foden, 21, missed England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy due to the issue.

He is now not expected to return to action until after the international break, according to the Daily Telegraph, and will at least miss City’s first three Premier League games of the season against Tottenham, Norwich and Arsenal.

Euro 2020 Analysis: Naïve Belgium need a plan to beat Italy, and Martinez needs to adapt 01/07/2021 AT 16:24

He will also sit out England’s World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Kyle Walker are set to return this week following extended holidays, while Brazil duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus are also coming back after playing in the Copa America.

Kevin De Bruyne is also recovering from an ankle injury suffered at Euro 2020 and Aymeric Laporte is self-isolating after coming into contact on a flight with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking about Foden before the Community Shield, which saw new £100m signing Jack Grealish make his debut, Guardiola said: “Phil will be out for a while, a tough injury, we have to be careful with it.”

City will be hopeful that Foden will be fit to feature in their first game back from the international break against Leicester on September 11.

“On Monday we will be all together,” added Guardiola. “A few players get their conditions so quick. The other ones need a little bit more time. We will see their weight, their body fat, how they arrive and especially their heads.

“There are players who play just three, four or five days and their mentality is positive, ready to fight and suffer in bad conditions, like happened [on Saturday] and some of them need more time. We will try to discover which ones are ready immediately. It depends on their heads. They have had the rest. They are rested so now they can be ready but it depends.”

Football Martinez 'quite positive' over De Bruyne, Hazard injuries ahead of Italy clash 28/06/2021 AT 17:55