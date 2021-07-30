Manchester United will be without forward Marcus Rashford for three months after it was confirmed that the England international will receive surgery on an ongoing shoulder problem.

The 23-year-old has been managing the muscle injury since November 2020, carrying in through United’s Premier League season and into the summer’s European Championship with England.

But United have confirmed that surgery cannot be avoided.

"Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury,” the club said in an official statement.

“He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible."

The news means that Rashford is unlikely to appear until late October. United will have played eight league fixtures by that time.

The England forward could target a return for a hat-trick of tricky autumn fixtures, starting with Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 23 and followed by matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Marcus Rashford will be out of action for a while Image credit: Getty Images

Man Utd had been hoping that a break from training after Euro 2020 would help Rashford's injury heal naturally.

But Rashord, who spent his break on holiday with new signing Jadon Sancho, felt similar problems on his return to training, forcing the club and player to take the joint decision for him to go under the knife.

The arrival of £73million Sancho means that United have a direct replacement option for Rashford, although it is believed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was planning a formation that featured both players as regular members of the starting XI.

