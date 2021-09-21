Nuno Espirito Santo wants Harry Kane to move on from the failure of his proposed move to Manchester City.

The Portuguese manager took over in the summer and almost immediately had to manage a situation where the England international striker failed to return for training on the date expected by the club, with the move seen as an attempt to force chairman Daniel Levy to negotiate with City.

However the striker was unsuccessful in his attempts and he publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the club. Spurs have had an indifferent start to the season, as has Kane. Spurs are in seventh with nine points after two consecutive 3-0 defeats to Crystal Palace and then Chelsea. Kane has not yet scored a Premier League goal this campaign.

Premier League Opinion: Toney must be on England radar for 2022 World Cup 18/09/2021 AT 17:36

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ trip to Nuno’s former club Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Nuno said he was keen to move on.

“That's the past. Nothing that we can say or do in the future will change the past,” Nuno explained.

What we have to do with the past is put it behind our heads and put it in the present.

“We have to find the process inside of the team,” Nuno continued.

“It's all the players. All the players. We have to tell them and find solutions and find the best way.

“Previous game, Harry started on the left, really high and things went good. Unfortunately we were not able to score. We had chances to do so. We are trying to reinvent, recreate situations which can improve our football and our game. Harry is part of the team.”

Forwards Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn remain unavailable for the midweek match.

Transfers Kane may yet sign new Spurs deal but City have moved on - Transfer Notebook 14/09/2021 AT 10:14