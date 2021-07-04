Patrick Vieira has been confirmed as Crystal Palace manager after playfully denying rumours just minutes before an announcement was made.

The former Nice manager posted a picture of an Eagle - Palace’s nickname - plus their team colours on his Twitter account, before deleting the tweet.

In the aftermath journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed: “Patrick Vieira has signed his contract as new Crystal Palace manager. The agreement on a three years contract has been reached and completed, official communication from Patrick Vieira media team confirms.”

Premier League Palace set to appoint Vieira as Hodgson replacement - reports 29/06/2021 AT 11:24

However Vieira then replied to Romano, saying: “No "here we go", I don't trust you Fabrizio..”

Romano then continued to insist a deal had been done, saying: “you’re right Patrick... I’m feelin’ glad all over, so now it’s time to say: @OfficialVieira to @CPFC , here we go! #CPFC"

The London club then announced the appointment on their official website, saying:

Crystal Palace Football Club are delighted to confirm the appointment of Patrick Vieira as its new manager for the next three seasons.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted and excited that Patrick has agreed to join Crystal Palace as our manager following successfully learning his trade at the City Group, and experiencing positive managerial spells at New York City and then Nice, who he led to the Europa League.

“We have a lot to do to prepare in the coming weeks and I look forward to working closely with Patrick and Dougie in bringing in some new faces to help us all to a successful season.”

'We haven't done anything yet' - Kane after England make semis

Vieira said: “I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together."

Palace were in the hunt for a manager to replace Roy Hodgson, who left the club at the end of last season.

Premier League Favre rejects Palace to take longer break from football 25/06/2021 AT 08:13