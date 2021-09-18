Pep Guardiola said he felt ‘a bit guilty’ as Manchester City drew 0-0 against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

After years of failing to sell out the Etihad, Guardiola had called for more fans to attend the game but the home side faltered, only managing a single shot on target in front of 53,000 fans.

The Spaniard claimed had that the Champions League game against RB Leipzig had left his players tired.

And he said after the game:

Always when the game is not good I feel bad for them. They come to see a show, to see a game and when it doesn’t happen I feel a bit guilty because we didn’t play good.

“We were not good in our build-up. We lost simple balls in our process because we were not clever and a little bit sloppy.

“That is why I have to compliment Southampton. We move forward.”

The former Barcelona manager told the press: “I didn’t say anything wrong after Leipzig. I said we had an incredibly tough game, had an incredibly tough game against Southampton and we would need the support of our fans.

“I never complained about how many come or don’t come. I have never thought this in my life. I don’t know why people are asking me this question. I am grateful even if 85 or 100 people come.”

