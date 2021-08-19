Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are amongst four Arsenal players who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The club confirmed that Aubameyang returned a positive test before last Friday’s match against Brentford, but he is in contention for Sunday’s game against Chelsea.

Fellow striker Lacazette was also unavailable for the Brentford game as he also tested positive. As he is still recovering from the illness he is not fit for the weekend.

Goalkeeper Alex Runarsson was also out for the opener with Covid, and like Lacazette is still recovering. Arsenal also confirmed that Willian has tested positive, but could be in contention for the match against his former club.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey are all also injured and will not feature against Chelsea.

'We are very disappointed' - Arteta unhappy with Arsenal loss to Brentford

