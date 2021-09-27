The Premier League are discussing having meaningful matches abroad, according to a report.

The Athletic claim that Premier League shareholders discussed a "roadmap for meaningful matches abroad" last week at the Landmark Hotel in London.

According to the report USA, China, India, Brazil and Indonesia have been identified as key markets where the Premier League are keen to bring in new supporters.

The first step on the "roadmap" would be to have an enhanced pre-season tournament next summer in USA with a longer-term view of having competitive games played abroad.

Richard Scudamore proposed an extra round of matches - "the 39th game" - to be played abroad in 2008, but the proposal was scrapped with UEFA, FIFA and the FA all opposed to the idea.

However Scudamore said in August 2014: "It will happen at some point".

Gary Neville has responded to the reported talks on Twitter.

He wrote: "They don’t learn this lot do they? Enough now, Regulator please ASAP to stop these grabs."

