Rafael Benitez insists he is not fearful of fan backlash after he was appointed Everton manager.

Benitez has courted controversy with Everton fans in the past, but the 61-year-old said he was not concerned with the potential hostility he might face in his first months in charge.

Transfers Man Utd target Italy defender Di Lorenzo - Paper Round 10/07/2021 AT 22:31

"No, for sure, no," Benitez said. "When I decided to start talking with the club, I was convinced that this is a brilliant opportunity.

It was easy for me. I wanted to come back [to the Premier League] and have a competitive team. I am not scared, it is the opposite. I want to win, be competitive and ambitious. I am sure we will do it.

"Talking about banners, it was maybe one or two people, you never know. It is better to think about positives. A lot of people are encouraging me to do well and I am happy with that.

"The Evertonians around my place are quite happy and very supportive. Even the Liverpuldians accept it is a chance for me to come back to the Premier League.

"I have a great connection with the city. I have been supporting a lot of great charities and have friends on both sides. I am really pleased and really proud to be here and hopefully do well."

Benitez once described Everton as a ‘small club’ when he was still Liverpool manager, but the new Toffees boss dismissed the comments.

"I said before that it depends on the context," Benitez said. "It was a long time ago and I was fighting for my club and that is what I am doing now.

I will fight for Everton and do my best every single game and compete against anyone. That is football and football is quite emotional.

"Everybody will have their own opinions, but I will fight for my team like every place I was working.

'I spoke to Rafa last night' - Everton's Jordan Pickford reveals Benitez conversation

"I am a professional and very competitive. I like to see people enjoying the team and the best way to do that is by winning and we are creating an atmosphere that will allow us to compete at maximum level.

"But Liverpool is my city. I have very good connections on the red side and blue side. A lot of people in blue side will be pleased if we are successful and, if we do well, nobody will be talking about the past."

Transfers Everton hijack Arsenal's deal for Brighton star White - report 02/07/2021 AT 12:48