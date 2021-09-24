Brazil have called up eight players from the Premier League for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers even though the country remains on the United Kingdom’s red list for travel.

In August most Premier League clubs elected to refuse to let their players travel to attend games for South American countries because they were required to isolate for two weeks upon their return.

That led to a stand-off between countries and clubs which was never completely resolved and anyone visiting Brazil must quarantine for 14 days when they reach the country and then 10 days upon their return to the UK.

Premier League 'I can't wait to have that experience' - Arteta, Nuno preview 'special' NLD 6 HOURS AGO

However the Brazilian Football Association confirmed that "positive talks" took place over exemptions.

Liverpool pair Alisson and Fabinho, Manchester City's internationals Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Chelsea’s veteran Thiago Silva, Manchester United midfielder Fred, Leeds winger Raphinha and Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal are called up for Brazil’s next three games.

Juninho Paulista, the Brazilian team coordinator, explained the decision.

"We've had lots of positive meetings with Fifa, the Premier League and the British government, and we trust that there will be a positive solution next week," he said.

"That is why we have called them up."

'It's crazy, makes no sense' - Guardiola on possible ban of Brazilian players

Premier League Guardiola insists CL final defeat means little ahead of Chelsea rematch 6 HOURS AGO