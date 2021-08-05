Tottenham are reportedly further angered by Harry Kane’s continued absence from training.

The 28-year-old England striker was expected by the club to return for pre-season coronovirus tests after his post-Euro 2020 break, but failed to attend. The club are believed to be ready to fine the player.

He has continued to stay away, and remains outside of the United Kingdom. He was in the Bahamas but has now travelled to Florida. While he intends to return to Britain in time to report to Spurs’ training ground this weekend, he will have to have a Covid test and likely miss a further five days of action, presuming he returns a negative test.

Kane has yet to take part in any training with his club since the end of the season, and would be unlikely to be fit for Spurs’ first game of the season, against Manchester City on Sunday August 15.

The chances of his involvement in that game are yet more remote because it is City that Kane wishes to join, though there is disagreement between the club and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s apparent £160 million valuation of the player, who believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with the club to leave during the current transfer window.

Tottenham’s new permanent manager Nuno Espirito Santo said after his side’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday night that he had not yet spoken to the player.

“I expect to speak with Harry soon and I haven’t had the chance yet,” Nuno confirmed.

Kane has three years left on his current deal, and City are reportedly close to agreeing a £100m transfer for Aston Villa’s playmaker Jack Grealish, who did return to Aston Villa, his current side, for pre-season training obligations.

