Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said his side were 'close to 100%' during their 3-0 win over Crystal Place on Saturday.

A Premier League debut goal for defender Trevor Chalobah made it three after earlier goals from Marcos Alonso and then Christian Pulisic.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said: "We came from a match on Wednesday and were overused physically. It was a very hot today and we absolutely wanted to win, it was well deserved win with a good performance. The guys put in a lot of effort with and against the ball and could control the game. We looked as sharp as possible and reached close to our 100% for today, we are very tired now and that is how it should be and how it should feel.

"Things can go in the other direction but the guys deserve a big pat on the shoulders. From Monday, Tuesday we will continue to work on our physical status to be ready for the next game."

The Germain praised Chalobah, who also featured in the Super Cup final win, saying: "Two fantastic games played now and played almost every minute in pre-season. He is an humble guy from the academy and was so, so good. He plays with so much confidence, so many good behaviours on the pitch is a pretty perfect afternoon for him.

"You saw how they celebrated with him and these are the stories we love about football, in this game in an exciting league with players from abroad, there is still place for home grown talent at our club and other big clubs.

"Marcos Alonso did two fantastic games and was dangerous in all our attacks, he can deliver on a super high level. He started his pre-season early and is one of our fittest players."

Tuchel also looked forward to Romelu Lukakus' involvement after his arrival from Inter Milan.

"I think it will help (Timo Werner) a lot, with the arrival of Romelu," he said. He takes responsibility, can take some off Timo, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic so we have more variations. We can play with two strikers or go with a front three. The arrival of Romelu is also good news for Timo."

Defender Trevoh Chalobah said it was a ‘dream’ to score for the side on his.

Chalobah scored for Tuchel’s side as they built on their Super Cup win over Villarreal in midweek.

Speaking after the game, the 22-year-old said: "It is a dream for a boy like me being here and to play for my home club is unreal.

"As I was getting closer to the goal I thought I might as well shoot and just went for it.

"I didn't know the ball went in, I did not know what to do. I was over the moon.

"I have been training with the team in pre-season and the manager said I was playing and I was ready.

“I was surprised by the Super Cup game too and I have taken the opportunity with both hands."

