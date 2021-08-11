Manchester City’s Phil Foden hopes to be back in contention for Premier League action within a few weeks.

The 21-year-old playmaker was one of City’s breakout players last season and would almost certainly have started for England in their Euro 2020 final against Italy had he not suffered a foot injury.

He is still working towards fitness after that setback and told Sky Sports that he was at least a few weeks away.

“I’ve had a little girl, and I’ve had an injury as well,” he said.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get away. I’ve tried to come back fit and hopefully will get back on the pitch soon.

“It’s still a little bit sore, it’s such a shame to do it before the Euro finals. It was really unfortunate but I’m working hard in the gym. Hopefully I can get back as soon as possible.

“I would say three to four weeks more.”

City’s first game in the Premier League is against Tottenham Hotspur.

