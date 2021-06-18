Tottenham have reportedly decided to continue their search for a replacement for Ryan Mason and Jose Mourinho after ending talks with Gennaro Gattuso.

The Italian manager left Fiorentina after just 23 days due to a disagreement over their transfer strategy this summer, and he had appeared to move into the front of the queue for Spurs following the breakdown in talks with Paulo Fonseca, the former Roma manager.

The Athletic claims that Gattuso and Tottenham had held talks but a backlash from fans has played a part in ending the possibility of a deal. Also a factor are allegedly bigoted comments made by the manager over the course of his career.

Gattuso was a candidate due to the presence of Fabio Paratici, the former Juventus director now at Tottenham as managing director. Gattuso had been a potential managerial candidate at Juventus while Paratici was in place in Turin.

Spurs have already considered a host of other managers including former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann, but they appear no closer to making a permanent replacement for Mourinho, who has replaced Fonseca at Roma.

