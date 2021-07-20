Tottenham Hotspur are set to announce the signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports report that a loan deal with a £13 million option to buy for the 26-year-old Italian has been agreed.

The deal will see Gollini join on loan for the 2021-22 season, with the option of an extended loan or a clause to buy the keeper outright.

Tottenham’s recently appointed director of football, Fabio Paratici, was understood to be extensively involved in the completion of the move.

Gollini spent two years at Manchester United between 2012 and 2014 as a youth player before joining Hellas Verona.

He returned to England in 2016 with then-Championship side Aston Villa, playing 20 times across two seasons before again making the switch back to Italy via Atalanta in January 2017.

A loan deal was eventually made permanent in 2018, and a year later Gollini made his senior Italy debut for Roberto Mancini’s side.

A late substitution saw him come on for Gianluigi Donnaruma against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 3-0 win in November 2019.

Gollini is set to join off the back of a strong season with Atalanta, keeping 12 clean sheets in 32 games.

Two of these shut-outs came against Liverpool and Ajax in the Champions League, and a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty save in a 1-1 draw at Juventus will surely go down as another personal highlight from the season.

Sky Sports also reported that Spurs asked Atalanta about the availability of Argentinian centre-back Cristian Romero, though a deal is apparently unlikely.

