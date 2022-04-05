Former Walt Disney executive chairman Bob Iger is reportedly considering an offer to join a private equity team that could buy Chelsea.
Steve Pagliuca, who owns the Boston Celtics, has approached Iger and other businessmen about joining a consortium to buy the Premier League club, reports Sky Sports. The deadline for a final bid is next Monday.
Ad
The report claims that Iger has been contacted after Pagliuca was confirmed as one of four shortlisted bidders for Roman Abramovich’s club.
Barclays FA WSL
Chelsea swat Reading aside to retake top spot after Arsenal win
There is no indication that Iger has agreed to join the group, nor is there any guarantee of the level of commitment he would give financially.
The four remaining bidders are taking meetings in the capital this week, speaking to Chelsea’s board, staff and the Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale on Abramovich’s behalf.
There are other businessmen considering an investment, including a consortium led by the Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers Dan Gilbert, and hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin.
- Arsenal confirm Tierney to miss rest of season ahead of knee surgery
- 'He'll always try and rocket it!' - Benfica dangerman Nunez, the forward everyone wants
- Can Messi win Ballon d'Or No. 8? - Five favourites rated
Other bidders include a group including Liverpool’s former chairman Martin Broughton, backed by part-owners of Crystal Palace Josh Harries and Dave Blitzer. Todd Boehly and Hansjord Wyss are another consortium.
The club came up for sale after Roman Abramovich faced sanctions from the UK government due to his links with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.
Abramovich had always denied such ties, but Home Office reports stated he had a relationship with the Russian state, and he has recently been part of a negotiation team for the Russians who met with Ukrainian representatives.
Premier League
Tuchel: Three Brentford goals in 10 minutes 'killed' Chelsea
Premier League
Aethel Partners linked with £2bn Chelsea takeover bid as deadline looms
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad