Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo says he was “assaulted by four cowards” during a burglary at his home.

The Portugal international posted a picture of himself on Instagram, showing a cut above his right eye, and claimed the robbers “hurt me and tried to hurt my family”, before stealing valuable items.

City have confirmed police are investigating the incident and that Cancelo is assisting officers with their inquiries, while the Premier League champions are also providing support to their player and his family.

Joao Cancelo posted a picture of himself following the attack on his home Image credit: Instagram

In an Instagram story, Cancelo said: "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

"When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state.

"After so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome.”

Cancelo has been one of City’s standout and most improved players during 2021, scoring three goals and providing four goals this season alone to help his side move eight points clear at the top of the table.

In a statement, City said: "We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."

