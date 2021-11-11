Frank Lampard is close to being confirmed as the new head coach of Norwich, according to reports.

The former midfielder has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea in January, but according to Talksport , he is closing in on taking over at Carrow Road.

Lampard would have a tough job on his hands, with the club bottom of the Premier League and five points from safety. The Canaries did get their first win of the season at the weekend, a 2-1 victory at fellow promoted side Brentford, but Daniel Farke was fired just hours after.

The 43-year-old has also been linked with the vacant job at Rangers, after his ex-England team-mate Steven Gerrard left the Scottish champions to take charge of Aston Villa. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the favourite to take the role at Ibrox, returning to a club he used to play for.

Talksport's Jim White claims a deal to bring Lampard to Norwich is not far off and that "various pieces of various jigsaws are fitting into place."

If he is appointed, Lampard would be taking over at the start of what looks like a relatively kind set of fixtures, with Southampton visiting first after the international break, followed by games against Wolves and fellow relegation rivals Newcastle.

