Everton boss Frank Lampard lambasted referee Stuart Attwell for his refusal to give two possible penalties to his side in their Merseyside derby loss to Everton

Both incidents involved Toffees youngster Anthony Gordon, with the first resulting in a booking for diving, before the second - on 53 minutes and with the game on a knife-edge at 0-0 - was waved away.

Ad

It was to prove a turning point, as Liverpool broke the deadlock shortly afterwards through Andy Robertson, with Divock Origi adding a second late on.

Premier League Klopp: We didn't react well to Pickford antics 3 HOURS AGO

It was a dreary day all round for Lampard and Evertonians, not only losing the derby but ending the day in the bottom three after Burnley's win over Wolves

Speaking to BBC Sport, Lampard said: "I think they both could have been penalties but you often don't get them at Anfield. The fact there's contact and he gets booked is crazy. The second one was a foul [anywhere else] on the pitch. Sometimes you don't get them here.

"They [Liverpool] are in a different area to us. They're near the top of the table, they've been together a long time and have a strong style of play. We had to be organised and disciplined. I couldn't ask for more at half-time except taking our chances.

"We really needed to take advantage of the big period of the game where we were spot on.

"The result is [disappointing] but the performance isn't. I'm very pleased and proud of the work ethic. We didn't get the clinical finishes at 0-0. I can't ask for any more of the players.

"I'm proud and happy with the performance. We have to take that spirit forward to the final games.

"We'll give everything until the end."

The Premier League relegation battle promises to go right down to the wire, with the three candidates for the third and final drop spot - Everton, Burnley and Leeds - separated by just four points.

Premier League United woes continue as Gordon gives Everton crucial win 09/04/2022 AT 10:51