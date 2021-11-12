Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will not return to management at Norwich, according to various reports.

The former midfielder has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea in January, but according to talkSPORT, he was closing in on taking over at Carrow Road.

However, the Telegraph and Sky are now reporting that Lampard has withdrawn from the race to succeed Daniel Farke.

Whoever takes the role would have a tough job on their hands, with the club bottom of the Premier League and five points from safety. The Canaries did get their first win of the season last weekend, a 2-1 victory at fellow promoted side Brentford, but Farke was fired just hours after

The 43-year-old has also been linked with the vacant job at Rangers, after his ex-England team-mate Steven Gerrard left the Scottish champions to take charge of Aston Villa. However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the favourite to take the role at Ibrox, returning to a club he used to play for.

talkSPORT had reported that Lampard’s appointment had been somewhat of a formality, but widespread reports now state that he will not return to management with the Canaries.

