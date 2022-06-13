Harry Kane says the challenge of facing Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez in the battle for the Premier League's Golden Boot will "drive me to improve".

Ad

Tottenham striker Kane is a three-time Golden Boot winner and is relishing the increased competition in the battle to score the most goals in the Premier League.

Transfers 'I want to score goals and win trophies’ – Man City confirm Haaland transfer 9 HOURS AGO

“The battle for the Golden Boot is always tough," said the England striker.

"The Premier League has produced some top strikers around the world for a number of years now. Every season I’ve been playing it’s always been a tough battle.

“You expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League and with those two new signings it’s going to be the case. It helps me as a player to have good competition, it drives me to improve and get better so, for sure, I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

At the moment, Kane’s focus is firmly on England's Nations League game against Hungary on Tuesday, which presents a chance to move closer to Wayne Rooney’s England goal scoring record of 53.

Kane currently sits on 50 goals for England so needs three more to equal the record held by the former Manchester United forward.

So far in this international break, England have failed to threaten much from open play, with the only breakthrough in three matches coming against Germany with Kane’s late penalty.

Kane was questioned whether he feels pressure to deliver the goals in order to recover England’s lacklustre Nations League campaign.

“As a striker, of course you have that expectation on yourself and I think the team have a bit of expectation on you as well to produce,” he said.

Southgate is ‘concerned’ as England struggles continue with draw against Italy

“I enjoy it, I enjoy scoring goals for sure and winning games. There’s no pressure from the other players in terms of making me feel nervous about scoring goals or anything like that.

"We all know our responsibilities and our jobs, I try and take that responsibility as one of the experienced players and I just enjoy scoring goals.”

Kane ended the 2021/22 Premier League season with 17 goals and nine assists to propel Tottenham to a Champions League place.

With Champions League football secured for next season and investment expected in the squad, many will be tipping Kane to be one of the favourites for the Golden Boot next year, alongside Haaland and Nunez.

Transfers In signing Nunez, Liverpool have created the next great player rivalry 11 HOURS AGO