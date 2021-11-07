Leicester City remain in the bottom half of the Premier League despite coming from behind to earn a point against Leeds at Elland Road.

Leeds winger Raphinha put the hosts in front in the 26th minute when his vicious delivery evaded Kasper Schmeichel on its way into the net.

However, Leeds were in front for less than two minutes as Harvey Barnes cut in from the left wing and curled a brilliant effort into the top corner.

Both sides had chances to win it in the second half, and Leicester thought they had done exactly that when Ademola Lookman turned a corner home with just over 23 minutes left.

The assistant referee kept their flag down but VAR intervened as it became apparent that Lookman was in an offside position when Jamie Vardy flicked the set piece on.

Daniel James could have won it for Leeds late on but fired over and in the end the teams had to settle for a draw that moves the hosts up to 15th and keeps Leicester 12th.

