Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City have signed a "beast" in Erling Haaland and believes he is a "really good signing".

Klopp believes Haaland will benefit greatly from playing for City as he will get lots of goalscoring opportunities.

"City wasn't ever and will never be a team that wins games because of one player.

"They have a specific way to play and I think Erling will realise all of a sudden that he can score a lot of goals on the second post. He will love that.

"There will be other situations where he's a real beast. He's been injured a couple of times at Dortmund but he's a real beast.

"Unfortunately, a really good signing."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Haaland is a "world-class" signing for City, but does not think he will guarantee the club success.

He told Sky Sports: "He will score goals - that's what he has been brought in to do, of course he will. But that doesn't guarantee that City will win everything.

"They will have to integrate him into the team. That means City will lose a creative player who helps them keep the ball.

"There are lots of questions, including from myself. We will be analysing his performances at City and how he fits in.

"They had a world-class striker a few years ago in Sergio Aguero and they have another one now."

Marsch: 'Erling Haaland is destined to be one of the best players in the world'

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who was manager of RB Salzburg for Haaland's last six months at the Austrian club before the striker moved to Dortmund, said he wished he was joining him at the Yorkshire club.

"Erling Haaland is destined to be one of the best players in the world," he said.

"It's his quality but also his talent. I wish he was coming home to Leeds, his birthplace.

"I understand the decision to go to Manchester City. He can play any style of play but certainly I think he makes Manchester City - one of the best teams in the world, if not the best - even better."

