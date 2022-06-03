Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has described Kevin De Bruyne as the best player in the world and deserving of the Ballon d’Or, but feels his position as a midfielder counts against him.

De Bruyne has arrived on international duty with Belgium on the back of another stunning season with Manchester City, as his consistent excellence played a part in them fending off Liverpool and winning the Premier League.

Karin Benzema is a hot favourite to win the Ballon d’Or after leading Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.

With no World Cup or European Championship taking place before the voting for the Ballon d’Or later in the year, domestic and European titles are likely to swing the award in the France international’s favour.

De Bruyne could have a shot down the line, should Belgium show up well in the World Cup at the end of the year and City do well domestically and in Europe.

That would put De Bruyne in the mix, which would be richly deserved - according to Van Gaal.

“For me (De Bruyne) he is the Player of the Year,” Van Gaal said ahead of Netherlands’ clash with Belgium in the Nations League on Friday. “The Ballon d’Or? That’s what I mean, yes.

“But as a midfielder he will not be chosen easily. It is always attackers who win.”

