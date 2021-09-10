Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for Manchester United against Newcastle on Saturday, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stopped short of confirming the forward will start.

United sprinkled some stardust on the summer transfer window when signing Ronaldo from Juventus, bringing him back to the club 12 years after his departure to Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have had to wait to unleash Ronaldo, as he signed during the international break.

Ronaldo has been training with the squad since being released from quarantine, and he will be on the pitch at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Of course, we've followed his career from afar since he left here. I think everyone's very, very happy to have him back. He can speak for himself but he seems happy to be back as well. The mood's been very good, working well and we're looking forward to Saturday.

"He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he's played for the national team, he's had a good week with us here. He'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure.”

The signing of Ronaldo has catapulted United into the Premier League title mix, and Solskjaer feels the Portugal star brings a new dimension to the team.

“Everyone evolves and develops throughout their career,” Solskjaer said. “Cristiano is a different player to one who left but he's in such good nick still and he will be looking in the next few years to play as much as he can, to score as many goals as he can, he's a threat from direct set-plays himself, but also to be on the end of crosses and he's adding something extra.

"We don't have his skill-set in the team, the mix of his. No one has, really! He is one of the best players that's ever played the game."

A further boost for United is Jadon Sancho has been passed fit after withdrawing from the England squad due to injury.

"Jadon has come back in and trained the last couple of days," Sokskjaer said. "He's disappointed he couldn't play for England but determined to be fit and he's available. That's a positive.”

