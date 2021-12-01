Thomas Tuchel has urged Danish defender Andreas Christensen to “walk the talk” and sign a new contract at Chelsea.

The centre-half is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree new terms at Stamford Bridge, and will be free to talk to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement for a summer move in January.

Christensen has not played in nearly a month but Tuchel suggested he hoped the 25-year-old’s exclusion from the team helps rather than hinders negotiations, believing an agreement to be close.

“No, the opposite,” the Chelsea manager said when asked if dropping Christensen could be detrimental to the chances of him signing a new deal. “We have the hope that it influences the contract situation a little bit.

“My understanding was that it’s a matter of a very short period before we have good news. As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same, the coach wants the same: to stay.

That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.

“It is on Andreas to act. How he acts on the pitch, he needs to act off it and walk the talk because he tells us that he loves Chelsea. He tells us that he wants to stay because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is a perfect fit and I think that he is not done here. His career here is, by far, not finished. But, like I said, it’s on him. We want the commitment and hopefully we get it.”

Christensen is one of a number of Chelsea defensive options out of contract in the summer, with Antonio Rudiger also yet to agree to a new deal.

Tuchel has indicated that the club are keen for the German to stay at the club but reports have suggested that the two parties are yet to agree suitable terms.

Christensen could come in to the Chelsea side to face Watford on Wednesday 1 December as Chelsea look to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table.

N’Golo Kante is set to miss a second successive game with his knee injury while Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner will undergo fitness tests.

With Mateo Kovacic also out, Tuchel could give a recall to Saul Niguez, who has featured just twice in the Premier League since his summer arrival from Atletico Madrid.

Tuchel nonetheless insisted that he had been in full support of signing the Spanish midfielder, dismissing accusations that Saul had been a player desired by the club but not the manager.

“A club signing?” the German said. “We don’t do this. Until now we didn’t do club signings and coach’s signings. We do signings because we decide together because we believe it’s a good pick and a good addition to the squad, and this was exactly the case.

"I think every single player needs his time to adapt and Saul needed his time," Tuchel explained. "He competes with a lot of high-quality players in midfield. We needed to understand him a bit better, not in terms of language, but in terms what is his real strength, the detail of the player, what can he add to the squad, where is his maybe unique quality and it was not easy.

"He's very strong in finishing, in arriving in the box. In the moment, where we have injured players in the midfield, even [Jorginho] doubtful for tomorrow, it’s the moment for him to be ready. I have the feeling since many days that he is ready and can show what he wants to show."

