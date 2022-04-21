Mikel Arteta has praised Bukayo Saka’s ‘courage and maturity’ after the Arsenal youngster’s penalty in the 4-2 win over Chelsea

The Gunners beat their London rivals at Stamford Bridge with Saka dispatching a 90th minute spot kick to seal the victory.

Ad

It was the first penalty the 20-year-old had taken since his fateful miss for England in the final of Euro 2020, handing the trophy to Italy.

Premier League 'The pitch is not in our favour' - Tuchel blames Stamford Bridge turf after Arsenal loss AN HOUR AGO

Speaking afterwards, Arteta expressed his joy is seeing Saka bounce back from the setback.

“I thought that Gabi [Martinelli] was going to take it,” he said in his press conference, “And when I saw that Bukayo took it, honestly, my first thing that I thought was back in the summer and what happened.

“But again, I said to you guys, when that happens to Bukayo, that happened for a reason and he learned so much and he matured so much, that’s why he’s having the season that he’s had.

“For him to have to the courage to say ‘I’m going to take it again’ because I’m sure it was in the back of his mind, for me it’s ‘chapeau’ even if he had missed it.”

The strike was Saka’s 10th Premier League goal for the Gunners this season having won the penalty himself.

The forward appeared to be pulled down by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta whose furious reaction suggested he believed the Arsenal man had gone to ground easily.

Speaking afterwards, Saka admitted he ‘had to go down’ but insisted he was being fouled.

"I'm trying to get into the box and he's holding me for about 5 seconds,” he told Sky Sports. “I have to go down.

“Of course he’s going to be angry at me, if I was him I’d be angry but it s what it is and I think it was a penalty.

“The ref didn’t overturn it, so it definitely was a penalty.”

Premier League Arsenal keep top four hopes alive with chaotic win at Chelsea 13 HOURS AGO