Tottenham forward Son Heung-min says Antonio Conte is a “special” head coach who is demanding improvement from his side, after he appeared to question his own position last week.

There were doubts over the future of Conte, who only took charge in November, following that loss at Turf Moor after he refused to talk about the game and only discussed his suitability for the role.

"Obviously we were all frustrated after the result. Obviously we know we can do better, especially with Burnley [because] we know how difficult that place is," said Son.

"We let ourselves down and we were disappointed. We wanted to show great character, to show we can improve. We showed that.

"We have a fantastic manager. He brings passion, he brings so much positive energy. We are all happy to work with him. I think it's so, so important we keep this.

"That's why he's special. He's so passionate. He wants to win, he wants clean sheets, he wants us to be better.”

On Friday, Conte admitted emotions had got the better of him and said that he was committed to the project at Spurs. Known for his strong reactions, the Italian said showing his feelings should be something people become used to.

"For sure when I lose, if you expect that I am happy or to come to a press conference and laugh, I am not this person.

"I am sorry if I show my disappointment because maybe it would be good to keep this inside and not show my emotion.

"I am an honest person, it is difficult for me to lie or hide the truth. And for this reason, sometimes after a loss my mood is not top. Sorry for this but I am this."

