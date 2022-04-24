Ralf Rangnick says that there is not an issue between players in the Manchester United dressing room but added that he could not say that the players got on well.

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes was on punditry duty for DAZN Canada for United's loss to Arsenal and said he was told by Jesse Lingard the dressing room is a "disaster".

"I had a quick chat with Jesse there," he said.

"I'm sure he won't mind me saying, the dressing room is just a disaster."

Rangnick says the players get on "reasonable" with each other.

He said: "Obviously, after games like today or the game at Liverpool or Everton, there is massive disappointment in the locker room for sure.

"This is normal. It would be rather a problem if that was different. This is for me normal.

“But, I think the whole group, they get on reasonable with each other. I'm not daring to say they get on well with each other. But I don't see that there is an issue with regard to the atmosphere in the locker room."

Rangnick says losing to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 had a negative effect on the players and admits it is "hard to motivate" the squad after missing out on their last chance of silverware this season.

"Obviously, the defeat to Atletico destroyed a lot of hopes and also some of the emotions of some of the players, which I can understand," the German explained.

"We could have a had a chance to proceed in that round after the first game, 1-1, the second game at home and we lost 1-0. That very moment caused a negative reaction within the group. The draw against Leicester and defeat at Everton also had some effect.

"Quite obviously it's hard to motivate them and keep the energy level high. It was still important to show some improvement and reaction today but there's no substitute for success and it would have been good for us and the level of confidence of the team if we had been able to score a second or a third goal.

"We could've won the game today had Bruno [Fernandes] converted the penalty and even after the penalty we hit the post and the second goal of Cristiano. It was not a question of not creating ourselves."

