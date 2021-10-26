Mikel Arteta has praised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his fine form this season and believes his new-look striker is now contributing more than just goals.

"I wouldn't go to the goals," he told reporters ahead of their Carabao Cup Round of 16 tie against Leeds United on Tuesday night.

"Again it is what Aubameyang is transmitting on the pitch. I have never seen Aubameyang transmit what he is doing now," Arteta told the club's official website.

"Apart from the goals, the celebration when they put the ball in the net, do you see the way he runs, the purpose he has to press the ball, and, when he takes it his movement, his link, how he is leading the game, not when he is static, and then he puts the ball in the net?

"I prefer this Aubameyang."

He continued: "For me it is a click. It is a click. It is a combination, that realising that his [Aubameyang's] role has to go well beyond that.

"What was good, or very good, two or three years ago, with his role in this team, at this club it is not enough."

Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both started up front in Arsenal's convincing 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday night and Arteta is pleased to see two of the most experienced players in his team lead by example.

He added: "He had to take a step forward. I would say the same with Lacazette, look what he is transmitting, not just doing or playing, what he is transmitting. For me that is really, really important.

"That is where I'm going, they lead by example and not only there but as well at the training ground.

"Certain things, a role they could have had three years ago in the squad, now it has changed.

"Human beings change themselves every six months, they have all new selves, and it's incredible so we are able to adapt very quickly and manipulate and change our minds very quickly as well.

"They are doing that for the benefit of the club, but for sure for the benefit of themselves."

