Michael Carrick admits he has not spoken to incoming interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick as the Germany waits for his work permit.

Rangnick has been appointed as interim boss at Old Trafford until the end of the season when he will take on a two-year consultancy role at the club.

After self-isolating in Manchester ahead of a Covid-19 test, the German was spotted inside the stadium on Wednesday ahead of the club's match against Arsenal on Thursday.

But caretaker boss Michael Carrick will remain in charge against the Gunners as Rangnick awaits a work permit, and the former United midfielder says he is yet to speak to the German tactician.

"Because of the process and the work permit, we haven't been able to," said Carrick.

We will just carry on as we have done. It has worked well for the last two games. Hopefully it does tomorrow."

So far Carrick has led United to a 2-0 win over Villarreal and a 1-1 draw against Chelsea following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench against Chelsea, but it is expected he will return to the starting line-up against Arsenal, with Fred also set to retain his spot following and impressive performance against the Blues.

"It gets overlooked that he is first choice for a good Brazil team," said Carrick.

"One of the biggest things people don't see is his desire to be a team player. He puts himself out. He twisted his ankle in the first-half against Villarreal. I have seen a lot of players come off with an injury like that, but he came out even though it was stiff and swollen.

He got through the game and no way he was going to miss the next one. That mentality is infectious. I am all for that.

"He brings an awful lot to the team. I like him an awful lot."

