Steven Gerrard gave a prickly response to Des Kelly in the aftermath of Aston Villa’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal after clearly being irritated at his attempts to state the obvious.

Bukayo Saka’s first-half strike ensured the Gunners claimed all three points at Villa Park, and Gerrard was not impressed with Kelly’s line of questioning in his post-match interview with BT Sport.

Kelly mentioned the statistic that Villa had failed to register a shot on target until later in the game, and that there was still a gap between Gerrard’s side and the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

In response to the shot on target statistic, he said: “That’s exactly how I described the game to you, was it not? We were not good enough first half, but improved in the second half.

“We pushed at the end, got some good crosses in, created more interesting moments and I thought the performance was a lot more positive second half, but well done for spotting that.

“Well done Des for recognising that [the gap between Villa and the top sides]. If you asked me that question I would say the league doesn’t lie. I’d say that Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United, West Ham and Wolves, at the moment, are ahead of us for a reason and there’s a gap.

“That’s where we’re striving to be, but if we want to take one of those places, we’ve got to be positive and we’ve got to believe in it.

“We can’t be indecisive and have to grab it off them. We’ve got to believe in what we’re doing, keep learning, evolving and get support from up above. I do like the way you worked those things out pretty quickly.”

Kelly was clearly taken aback by Gerrard’s direct response and claimed that the Villa manager should tell his players to be just as “aggressive” on the pitch.

“I tell you what I am in the interview, I’m emotional, I care, I don’t like getting beaten,” Gerrard replied.

“I actually thought your questions would be better in all honesty, no disrespect Des. I hope you don’t take it personally, but you just said to me there’s a gap to Manchester United, City, we know that. You also said we had one shot on the target towards the end of the game, and that’s how I described it as well.”

