Erik ten Hag remained tight-lipped over his seemingly imminent move to Manchester United, as his Ajax side prepare to face PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup Final on Sunday.

Ten Hag is widely expected to become the next permanent manager at Old Trafford, but gave nothing away in his pre-match press conference.

He said: "The players of Ajax and myself too are the focus of the media all of the time. It is about me (the current level of media attention), but now I am the manager of Ajax and I will answer questions only about that."

"I am not afraid (to talk about becoming the next Manchester United manager) but please, if you have questions about Ajax, I am fine to answer them, or if you have questions about the final of the KNVB Cup (against PSV Eindhoven), I will answer them.

"Furthermore, I will not talk about my future or anything like that."

The 52-year-old has an impressive coaching pedigree after winning two Dutch titles with Ajax in 2019 and 2021, reaching the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, as his side were beaten by Tottenham.

Ten Hag will have a big rebuilding job at the club, with United now unlikely to finish the top four and currently sit seventh in the table.

The Red Devils are now six points adrift of Spurs with only seven games remaining this season, and could face the prospect of playing in the Europa Conference League in the next campaign or missing out on European qualification altogether.

They have won only three of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are guaranteed to fall short of last season’s Premier League points tally of 74. The maximum United can now achieve by winning all of their remaining matches is 72.

Ralf Rangnick remains in interim charge of the side for now, as United prepare for a Premier League clash at home to Norwich on Saturday.

Current Paris Saint Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino was in contention to replace Rangnick on a permanent basis, but is now out of the running for the job.

