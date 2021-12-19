Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he will not sign unvaccinated players as they provide a 'constant threat' to others.

Klopp has been vocal in encouraging people and players to get vaccinated, and revealed earlier this week that all Liverpool players - and everyone working at the club's Kirkby training ground - has been double jabbed and intends to receive a booster.

And Klopp says that he has no intention of bringing unvaccinated players into the Liverpool set-up this January.

"I think it (being vaccinated will be influential, definitely, in who clubs sign,' said Klopp, whose mother died of Covid earlier this year..

"If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.

He doesn't want to be a threat, it's not that he thinks 'I don't care about the others' but he is."

With the introduction of vaccine passports, mandatory vaccination in many private spaces and ever-changing travel rules, Klopp also cited the logistical nightmare of dealing with both vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

"From an organisation point of view, it gets really messy," he added.

"We'd have to find different scenarios. He has to change in a different dressing room, he has to eat in a different dining room, he has to sit in a different bus, he has to drive in a different car. If you really want to follow the protocols, it is incredibly difficult to do.

"If we have to travel to a country to play international football and we come back, he has to get self-isolated, all these kind of things. Of course, it is going to be influence (in signing).

We have to do all these kind of things, like building extra buildings for unvaccinated player and it will not happen. Hopefully it will not be necessary in the future."

Liverpool host League One club Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round this week.

And Klopp was asked whether he had concerns about the match after it was revealed that 25 per cent of EFL Players do not intent to get vaccinated.

"We go to FA Cup away games, change in really small dressing rooms," he said. "That was the situation last year, it's just not 100% thought through,' said the 54-year-old.

"This time we play at home so that's fine but we have to constantly to think about other things besides football. We play an EFL team at home but others play away and I am not sure how that is sorted because it's still out here.

"We have to sort the general problem and that's why I mentioned it's not only [about] stopping the league or continuing like usual, there are things in between that we have to sort."

