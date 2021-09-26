Arsenal’s north London derby win over Tottenham appears to have come at a cost, with manager Mikel Arteta worried about an injury to Granit Xhaka.

However, he left the field with what appeared to be a knee injury and Arteta delivered a downbeat assessment.

Premier League 'I can't wait to have that experience' - Arteta, Nuno preview 'special' NLD 24/09/2021 AT 15:17

“I’m pretty worried because it doesn’t look very positive at the moment,” Arteta said.

After a poor start to the campaign, Arsenal are perfect in September - with three wins in the league and one in the Carabao Cup.

Arteta is not getting carried away by their upturn in fortunes.

“That’s the beauty of this game and the danger of this game as well,” the Spaniard said.

It changes so quickly at both ends. You always have to be alert and seek improvements which I think we can still do.

“It was one of the nicest feelings that I had certainly in this stadium. It was a big occasion for us, a big game, to win it the way we did and to feel that connection. It made it really special.”

Arsenal return to action at Brighton on Saturday.

Football 'Weight off my chest' - Wilshere says speaking about mental health boosted confidence in club search 23/09/2021 AT 09:55