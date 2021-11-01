Wilfried Zaha has been told by Instagram that he will have to report each case of racist abuse one by one if he wants to see action taken against the culprits.

Zaha suffered a stream of racist messages following Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday , and urged Instagram and other social media companies to take more action to prevent abuse.

Screenshots were taken of each message and sent to the social media firm.

He said: "This message isn't for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it's disgusting or about me getting sympathy. I’m not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem!”

But Instagram - who maintain they have a zero tolerance approach to racism - have now told the winger he will have to report each case individually.

Social media platforms have come under fire in recent years for not doing enough to tackle racism, and asking the victim to sift through and report each case of racist abuse himself is only likely to reinforce that belief.

Seven months ago, Instagram announced a new tool designed to automatically filter direct message requests, offensive words and phrases.

