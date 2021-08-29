Ruben Neves has raged at the decision not to award a free-kick to Wolves in the build-up to Manchester United’s winning goal on Sunday.

Neves won the ball in a challenge with Paul Pogba, after the Manchester United man’s heavy touch, and was caught on the shin.

The Wolves midfielder delayed his fall to the ground - claiming he was looking for the ball - and referee Mike Dean waved play on.

United took advantage as the ball was worked to Mason Greenwood to score the winning goal on 80 minutes.

Neves raged at Dean, continued his protests at the final whistle and was still angry in his post-game interview.

“Everyone saw it, everyone saw my leg,” Neves said. “I don’t know why. We had meetings with referees and VAR and they said before the season starts that if there is contact, if the contact is strong enough they will give the foul. I showed them my leg, but it’s just their decision.”

Neves feels United may have benefited from the decision after a similar incident went against the Red Devils against Southampton last weekend.

“I think maybe last week before the Southampton goal there was a foul, so they [officials] do the opposite,” Neves said.

“Everyone saw my leg, I showed it to the ref, the assistant ref.

“I asked the ref why he did it.

I was delayed because I did not know where the ball was going. If the ball stays there, I need to react. When I saw the ball go away I went to the floor because he hit my leg.

“I said that to the ref after the game and he said ‘you both go to the floor.’ I said, 'we went to the ball.' I was the one that touched the ball. He touched my leg.

“It is a foul, a clear foul.”

