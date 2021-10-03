Pep Guardiola has suggested a yellow card would have been shown to James Milner had he been wearing a Manchester City kit as opposed to a Liverpool one.

A high-octane game which see-sawed both ways should have been the talking point, but much has been made of the fact Milner - who played for City earlier in his career - avoided a second caution from referee Paul Tierney for a foul on Bernardo Silva.

Guardiola was enraged on the touchline, and ironically picked up a caution of his own - with the City boss seen screaming after the Reds took the lead for a second time through Mo Salah, Milner won a couple of throw-ins on the right-hand side leading up to the goal.

Asked for his view on the Milner incident, Guardiola said: “It is a yellow card. It is clear. It is Anfield, it is Old Trafford. In this situation, if it is a City and our player it is a sending off - 100%. It is clear, a second yellow card.”

The two sides are almost certain to be challenging for the title, and Guardiola was delighted with how his side responded on the back of a win at Chelsea and loss at Paris Saint-Germain.

“It is a result and we cannot change it,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “It is difficult in this stadium, against these players and this manager. I am a big admirer of Jurgen [Klopp]. They are every time an incredible challenge for us.

“The three games, at Stamford Bridge, in Paris and here shows we are a great team.

Normally a team is a great team for the way they lose games. The way we played in Paris and today, okay we did not lose it is a draw, but it is good and we continue.

“I hope the players come back from the international teams safe.”

City's players will now scatter around the globe for the latest round of international action, with Guardiola's side resuming against Burnley on October 16.

