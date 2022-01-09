Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down the severity of Thiago Alcantara’s injury, saying the midfielder will not miss the remainder of the season.

The Spain international has not featured for the Reds since December 16, and recent reports suggested a hip complaint could end Thiago’s season.

Klopp has denied that that is the case, and said Thiago will begin his rehabilitation programme on Monday.

Asked is in his press conference following Liverpool’s win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup if Thiago could be out until the end of the season, Klopp said:

No, neither March nor [the] end of the season is in my mind.

“It is something around the hip, that is the situation and it needs time now.

"He didn’t train this week but we expect him to be back to do rehab stuff from tomorrow on and then we will see.

“No, it is not that he is out until the end of the season, not at all.”

