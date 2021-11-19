Thomas Tuchel did not give any assurances over the future of defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as they enter the last months of their contracts.

28-year-old German international Rudiger has been linked with free transfer moves to Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and others, while Danish 25-year-old Christensen has also been rumoured to be ready to leave at the end of the current season.

The Chelsea coach was speaking on Friday morning ahead of the team’s Saturday game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, and appeared slightly more optimistic about Christensen than Rudiger.

Asked about the pair’s future, the German manager said: “It’s pretty clear what we want, but you have to accept sometimes you can end up in situations where the things are in a bit of a delay and take their time, and of course there are with Toni and Andreas at the moment.

“I’m very sure Toni feels how respected and what kind of an important role he plays in this club. He’s up for the toughest challenge, and the toughest challenge is Premier League football and to win titles. He’s a big part in a big club and I’m sure he’s aware of it.

"I’m calm because Toni is calm, and the situation inside is calm. Everyone is mature. I’m happy he plays how he plays because we need him on this kind of level.

"For Andreas, everybody wants the same thing,’ continued Tuchel.

“Hopefully and obviously I expect some good news in the next days. The situations are handled professionally from all sides, very calmly. During the process we can produce the performances we need, and that’s the most important thing.”

