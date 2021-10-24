Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool is his darkest day in charge of Manchester United, but has no intention of walking away.

The result has ramped up pressure on Solskjaer, on the back of a big summer investment in the playing squad which saw Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane brought to Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has conceded it is his lowest point as manager at Old Trafford.

“It's the darkest day I’ve had dealing with these players,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “We were not good enough, individually and as a team.

“The whole performance was not good enough, that’s for sure.

You can look back to last season and the 6-1 loss to Spurs. This is worse, miles worse. The opposition as well makes it miles worse.

"We have to get over this as quickly as we can and move on.”

Asked if the performance reflected badly on him and his coaching staff, the Norwegian said: “It is mine. The coaching staff are brilliant. I choose the way we approach the game and today we were not clinical enough going forward.”

There are calls for United to act and relieve Solskajer of his duties, but he has no intention of quitting.

“I have come too far, we have come too far as a group and we are too close to give up now,” he said.

“The club is different today,” the United legend said. “If this was in the immediate aftermath of the Alex Ferguson era, Ole would be in massive trouble tonight.

“I think the club will hold their nerve. I don’t think they’ve planned for a new manager this season, so I think they will get to the end of the season and stick with Ole to the end of the season.

"There will be an outcry from everybody that Ole should be sacked. I can understand that. It was a monstrously bad day.

“I think the ownership need to communicate with the fans. They need to answer that they are going to stick with Ole... that they believe in this project.”

