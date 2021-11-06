Harry Kane has praised Tottenham Hotspur’s ambition following the appointment of Antonio Conte, who has succeeded the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.

The England captain looked set to leave the club in the summer after Premier League champions, Manchester City had registered serious interest, but Daniel Levy refused to sell him.

However, the 28-year-old is pleased with the direction Spurs are heading in, especially with the arrival of Conte.

“It shows great ambition, to be honest,” Kane said, speaking after Tottenham’s 3-2 victory against Vitesse in the UEFA Conference League.

His résumé speaks for itself. Everyone knows how highly thought of he is and what he has done as a manager in the game. You have to respect that. We have a manager and a club that believe in us and this appointment definitely shows that.

Since becoming a Tottenham first-team regular in 2014, Kane is yet to lift any silverware with the club, but he believes a lot can be changed under the direction of the Italian manager.

“He has won trophies at the highest level with the biggest clubs so everyone is excited to learn, excited to work under him and that passion he shows every day, every meeting, every training session is what you thrive on,” he said.

You go into games wanting to put your body on the line for him and you can feel that already.

The striker also believes that the club have fallen below the levels required to compete and now with the arrival of the new manager, there can be no room for excuses.

“We haven’t reached the standards we have wanted to over the last couple of years and we hope that this manager can help us turn it around. But it’s about us and how we take it in because he has done it, he has nothing to prove,” Kane added.

He will give us everything he has to improve us and now it is down to us as players to have no excuses. We have to make sure every minute of our lives we are trying to improve and win for this team. That is the only way we are going to move forward.

Kane has had a disappointing start to the season by his standards, only contributing with one goal and one assist in nine Premier League games.

Despite this, the England captain has the upmost belief that the poor form will be turned around with the help of Conte.

“I am a player that always believes in myself and always believes in my ability," he said.

“I am 28 years old, I have still got a lot to learn, a lot to improve on. It’s not been the start I wanted, the team wanted or the club wanted so we all know that. He said.

““It is not something I am worried about. I will keep working and I am really excited about working with this manager. I am sure he can improve me and that is an exciting thing.

He also touched on how his previous credentials will help boost his confidence for the rest of the season.

“When you have done what I have done in the game so far and still feel like there is more to come, that is definitely exciting so I am looking forward to it.”

Conte will manage Kane and Tottenham for the first time in the Premier League against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, a ground where the 28 year-old scored two goals last season.

