Pep Guardiola has described Manchester City’s 6-3 victory over Leicester as a rollercoaster ride, and felt it was of huge importance to continue their winning run.

With Liverpool not in action on account of their game being called off on account of Covid-19 issues in the Leeds United camp, City’s win on Boxing Day extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.

It also stretched their winning run in the Premier League to nine games, and sets City up nicely for away matches against Brentford and Arsenal either side of the New Year.

“Nine goals on Boxing Day, it was a rollercoaster game,” Guardiola told beIN Sports.

Anything could happen, but in the end we solved it and it is good to win games knowing there are many things we can do better.

“The score was 4-0, but every time they had the ball they had chances to create," Guardiola said. "We were in control of the game, but at the same time they arrived in the final third and created chances.

“At 4-3 after 65 minutes anything could happen, we could win, we could draw, we could lose. Football in the Premier League, the teams are so good.

“Another victory, so important to continue our run. Now we rest for three days and go to the next game.”

