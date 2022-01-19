Harry Kane has described Tottenham’s dramatic win over Leicester as a rollercoaster of a game he will never forget.

Leicester led 2-1 after five minutes of injury time had been played, but Steve Bergwijn netted twice in two minutes to give Spurs a dramatic win at the King Power Stadium

Kane played a part, with a goal of his own and the assist for the winner, and the England star could barely put into words what the win meant.

“What a rollercoaster of emotions that was,” Kane said. “Overall I think we fully deserved the victory to be honest. We were the better side, disappointed to go 2-1 down with 15 minutes to go but we were creating chances. You’ve just got to never give up.

“To get two goals like that in stoppage time, it’s a game you’ll never forget for the rest of your career.”

The win moves Tottenham up to fifth in the Premier League, with Spurs a point behind West Ham and with three games in hand.

Up next for Tottenham is a trip to top-four rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

