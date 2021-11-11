Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has urged young players to think about whether they need to use social media, saying he deleted his Twitter account because there is too much “s***” on there.

The Norway captain also has a Facebook account which he has not used for almost two years, but he is more active on Instagram.

Ad

Odegaard believes platforms often provide more harm than good, and he has highlighted the negative effect it can have on mental health if people receive negative comments.

UEFA Women's Championship Arsenal claim dominant win at Koge to keep pressure on Barcelona 19 HOURS AGO

“It’s been a while since [my Twitter account was active], really. It was really because I never used it and had no need for it,” Odegaard told TV2 in Norway.

“I never used it and had no need for it. I think a lot of s*** in general is on there. I have no need to be on it. I probably did not have a Twitter update for a long time, then I thought there was no point in having it, so then I just deleted it.

There's a lot of s***, simply. You have to be a little careful about what you are exposed to. For my part, I have no need to sit there and look at all that.

“A lot of it is anonymous and a lot of it is weird. It's a little scary that if you are not completely in the right headspace, you can be influenced by such things.

“I would especially say to young players that one should be careful not to look too much at such things. It can be a lot of negative.”

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were all victims of social media abuse after missing penalties in England’s shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, while other players have also been targeted in recent months.

Football also led a social media blackout in April to highlight the issue.

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA Fewer takeaways, more salmon - Smith-Rowe on how a private chef changed him YESTERDAY AT 08:44