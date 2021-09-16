Nuno Espirito Santo has lamented Tottenham’s run with injuries after Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura joined a mounting list of players in the treatment room.

It was a decent point against lively opposition roared on by a vibrant crowd, but the draw came at a cost as Bergwijn and Lucas Moura picked up ankle injuries.

Both are doubtful for the meeting with Chelsea on Sunday, and have joined the likes of Son Heung-min and Eric Dier in the treatment room.

Nuno does not yet know the extent of the problems facing his wingers, but is frustrated by the recent turn of events.

“It feels painful, it feels really bad,” Nuno said when asked about Bergwijn and Lucas Moura. “They are being taken care of by the medical department. But it’s been tough.

It’s been terrible. I must be honest. Let’s not hide behind nothing. After the Watford game, everything that has happened has not been very good for us.

“But this is football and we know it’s a moment we have to overcome. Today, we tried to show the players solutions, thinking about the game on Sunday. But it’s about overcoming obstacles. That will make us stronger for the future, for sure.”

Nuno picked up the Manager of the Month award for a perfect run in August, but Spurs were beaten by Crystal Palace after the international break and have a big London derby with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

