Liverpool will look to extend Jurgen Klopp’s contract beyond 2024 after the German indicated he would be willing to stay at Anfield beyond his current deal, according to widespread reports.

Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, was at Anfield as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

Ad

Kosicke was also in attendance for the 2-0 derby win over Everton on the weekend, The Times reports , a match also watched by Mike Gordon, the president of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who own Liverpool.

Champions League 'It’s half time, nothing else' - Klopp quietens excitement after first leg win 13 HOURS AGO

Gordon is leading FSG’s negotiations with Kosicke after it became clear Klopp would be open to extending his contract.

It would signal a U-turn from Klopp, who was quoted as recently as March as saying “that will be me, thank you very much” regarding his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2024.

Klopp had previously spoke of being “drained”, particularly when games were being played behind closed doors, with Liverpool’s Premier League title defence practically non-existent last season as they finished third on 69 points.

“I couldn’t have cared less at that moment, just get through it and that is absolutely true. Why shouldn’t managers be different? But for all of us it was the same. We were all like really drained. Just finished. Done,” he said in February.

Klopp - We 'love' the 'incredibly tough situation' of the quadruple trophy hunt

However, Klopp went on to suggest he could continue.

“If I have the energy levels for it," he said in March. "That is important. I love what I do but I’ve said a couple of times there must be something else out there in the world, to be honest, apart from always thinking about properly skilled, good-looking, fantastically nice football players."

Liverpool have closed the gap on City in the league this season, and sit just one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side with five games remaining.

On top of winning the League Cup earlier this year, they have also reached the FA Cup final – where they face Chelsea on May 14 – and are in a strong position to make the Champions League final as well.

An unprecedented quadruple therefore remains a possibility with just one month of the season remaining, and it is a sign of the machine Klopp has turned this side into since taking charge in 2015.

"This is the best Liverpool team I've ever seen,” Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport . “They're relentless with and without the ball. It's the way they press teams, the energy, effort, application, you marvel at it."

On Liverpool’s quadruple dream, ex-Manchester United captain Ferdinand added: "That's got to be the aim. They are going to set themselves the target. If they achieve it, they're immortal, they are above anyone that has played the game in this country.

"Whether they can achieve it remains to be seen. But they're ticking boxes along the way at the moment."

Champions League Liverpool take control of semi-final as two quickfire goals break Villarreal resistance 17 HOURS AGO