Jurgen Klopp insists nothing changes for Liverpool, despite their ninth Premier League victory in a row moving them to within one point of leaders Manchester City with nine games remaining.

Second half goals from Diogo Jota and substitute Roberto Firmino were enough for the visitors as they recorded a 2-0 victory at Arsenal, completing a league double over Arsenal in the process.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was unable to keep out Jota’s drilled effort on 55 minutes, before Firmino’s close-range finish wrapped up all three points at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side were unable to respond and have now missed the chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the league table.

Tonight’s results adds to what already promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the Premier League season, with the top two set to face off at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 10 April.

“Two top class teams met each other, both with a football idea, both trying to be dominant in possession,” Klopp told Sky Sports post-match.

“If you don’t close the centre properly, the ball is in the last line. There were also four or five offside situations that weren’t whistled. It’s really tricky, it’s a delay that doesn’t help to be honest.”

On their recent run of results, he added: "We’ve obviously had a good period. It’s what we need. We’re one point [behind Man City], but it’s still the same.

“We have to win football matches. We then face City, then all the others.

“Hopefully all the players come back fit from international duty. Then we have an early kick-off against Watford. It’s better to be one point behind [our rivals] than 14 points.”

Klopp also singled out right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for praise following their midweek triumph.

“If anybody says that Trent cannot defend, they should come to me,” the Reds boss stated.

“Honestly, I cannot hear it anymore - I don’t know what the boy has to do!"

He added: “We know we have a special group here and we’re trying to squeeze everything we can out of the situation."

