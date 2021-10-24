Jurgen Klopp has described Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Manchester United as ‘insane’ and does not feel it is a scoreline that will be repeated.

Liverpool put on a clinical masterclass in attacking, as they took advantage of United’s deficiencies at the back.

Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick was the highlight of the win, although Diogo Jota and Nabu Keita also scored.

Premier League 'It's the darkest day' - Solskjaer at low ebb but not planning to quit AN HOUR AGO

The one sour note was the injuries to James Milner and Keita - the latter being stretchered off following a bad tackle from Paul Pogba which earned the Frenchman a red card.

Klopp said they will assess the severity of Keita’s injury, but was overjoyed with the result and performance.

"The result is insane,” Klopp said. “It is special but we don't celebrate like crazy, we have respect for the opponents. We were lucky in some moments, United are not in their best moment.

“We put them under pressure with our high press and it was phenomenal.

"It is a really good day. A big one.”

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford Image credit: Getty Images

It is United’s worst defeat at home at the hands of Liverpool, and Klopp feels we may never see such a scoreline again.

"I got told it never happened before,” the German said. “Writing our own little chapter in the history of the club.

"People will talk about it in the future because it won’t happen again in a long time, if ever."

Liverpool are in action against Preston in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but Klopp will allow his players a celebratory drink on Sunday evening.

"5-0, I couldn't be happier, it is exceptional,” he said. “Absolutely outstanding.

"I have a few defeats in my mind which was not necessary but we won today so we drink beer on the way home."

Premier League Opinion: Solskjaer is a problem for United, but Klopp is an even bigger one AN HOUR AGO