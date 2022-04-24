Jurgen Klopp said he had predicted that Everton would employ gamesmanship during the two sides' Merseyside derby at Anfield - but admitted it nearly worked.

Klopp was particularly critical of Jordan Pickford's time-wasting at goal-kicks as Everton sought to employ alternative tactics to stifle their free-flowing opponents.

Ad

Premier League Liverpool's quadruple bid 'a situation we didn't expect to be in' - Klopp 22/04/2022 AT 13:28

Speaking to BBC Sport, Klopp said: "Thank God the game has two halves. We didn't play particularly well in the first half. They made it uncomfortable but we didn't get in behind the last line. We didn't have enough movement.

"We weren't quick enough. We passed the ball into the area they had nine players. In the second half we were much more direct and caused them much more problems. The goals were wonderful.

"We expected it [Everton's tactics] but we didn't react well. It's difficult. Each ball Jordan Pickford has he takes five minutes so we couldn't gain rhythm which you need to break down a low block. We expected them to do it.

"The amount of wins we've had in recent months is insane. You have to work. The boys did that again. I'm really happy.

"We stayed really cool and calm. The changes helped, fresh players, different formation. It made it difficult for the opposition.

"If anybody thinks we fly through these games, I can apologise, it won't happen.

"If we can create atmospheres like today it's difficult to deal with us for 95 minutes.

"Everton did what they had to do. We deserved the three points.

"With a performance like this I think they can get the points they need."

Premier League ‘I'm not here to humiliate opponents’ – Klopp after United humiliation 20/04/2022 AT 08:47