Jurgen Klopp says he did not expect his Liverpool side to be battling for the quadruple this season.

But with Liverpool still battling on all fronts, he insists nothing has been achieved yet.

"It's a situation we didn't expect to be in," he told reporters ahead of Liverpool's match against Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday.

"We love being in this situation. It's incredibly tough - we play pretty much all the time. You cannot plan that you are still in everything.

"But we know there's nothing we have achieved so far, or not a lot. We won one competition, that's great, but there are three others to go.

"The boys are in a good moment but we have to prove it again on Sunday. We are looking forward to everything that's coming up."

Thiago Alcantara put in his best performance for Liverpool in a 4-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday. Klopp has hit back at the suggestion there were doubts over his ability to play for Liverpool.

"People were questioning if he suits our football? Thank God these people don't make decisions," he said.

"Of course it's nothing we thought. More importantly, Thiago wanted to join us and he knew how we played. He's a real football person. He thinks a lot about football and he knew how we played and he knew he would fit in. And we knew it as well.

"It's all about being fit, staying fit and getting used to the differences from the former club, then you can go from there.

"Thiago only had one problem - he was injured. It started with the Everton game. That didn't help but it was never a question of whether he would suit us. We only signed him because we knew he would help us."

With Everton sitting just one point above the drop zone, Klopp says he would miss the Merseyside derby if Frank Lampard's side got relegated.

He said: "Of course, I think we're all used to having to teams in the city. Playing United the other night makes it different, usually the full week before you play Everton there are full talks about the derby."

Roberto Firmino will be assessed ahaed of the derby with the Brazil international recovering from a foot injury.

